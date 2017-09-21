"Dad bod" fanny packs are in the works - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

"Dad bod" fanny packs are in the works

(CNN) - A London artist is seeking production partners on a bizarre new men's fashion accessory - the "Dadbag".

The Dadbag is a fanny pack that resembles a pudgy, hairy belly.

The artist said he wanted a "dad bod" but was concerned about the health issues - so he created the wonderfully weird concept.

The bag will come in a multitude of skin tones and "belly hair styles".

