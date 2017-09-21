Eau Claire crews put out fire at dental clinic - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews battled a fire at a dental clinic on Eau Claire's south side late Thursday morning.

News 18 had a reporter on scene, who was told by officials, people were evacuated from inside Clearwater Dental after a report of a fire. The clinic is located on Southtowne Drive in Eau Claire.

Crews said the motor on a furnace inside the clinic malfunctioned; the fire has since been put out, and people were allowed back into the clinic.

