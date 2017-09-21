Eau Claire International Fall Festival to feature food, craft and culture

Although it may not feel like crisp autumn weather yet, the International Fall Festival is coming to downtown Eau Claire.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, community members are encouraged to visit South Barstow street for some fall fun.

The free event includes a variety of international food options, live performances and a chance to shop for trendy crafts.

Kryan Hamill, with Downtown Eau Claire Inc., said there will be a little bit of something for everyone and all ages to enjoy during the festivities.

"Downtown has seen such a re-development and part of it is because of having large events like this and big festivals and getting people out into the community. The International Fall Festival is great because we showcase some of the diversity and culture in our community," Hamill said.

2017 marks the 29th year of the International Fall Festival.

Kick-off activities will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. South Barstow street will be blocked off to traffic for the party.