Altoona students fill 'Blessing Box' located on corner of 4th Street, Lynn Avenue

Altoona (WQOW) -- You might have seen the little libraries around Altoona, and on Thursday, the community got another drop-off location. Only instead of books, this one is full of blessings.



Students at St. Mary's Elementary filled a "Blessing Box" with non-perishable foods and toiletries, outside of the school on the corner of 4th Street and Lynn Avenue.



Leslie Steinke, a first grade teacher, came up with the idea after seeing one outside of her mother's church in Augusta. She thought it would be a great way to connect the community and knew it could be an important lesson for the students, too!

"If you start young with the community service, right away, it just becomes natural. They start thinking of others, rather than themselves," Steinke said. "And that's what I want, to plant the seeds for that generation, to leave with thinking of others. And this is so small of a task, yet they're able to do this. It's something within their reach."



Steinke said the "Blessing Box" isn't about judgment and is meant for everyone and anyone to use.



"This is here if a mom is on her way home and she forgot to stop at the grocery store," she told News 18. "If you just need to get over that last hump to help your family out, that's what it's for. It doesn't go by any income need. It just goes by what you need for your life."



Steinke said her hope is to see more Blessing Boxes pop up around Altoona. St. Mary's students will keep the shelves stocked for the first few months, but the school is hoping community members will get involved and donate items as well.