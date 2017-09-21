Crews respond to apartment fire near Eau Claire's south side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment building near Eau Claire's south side.

On Thursday, crews with the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building, located at the corner of Corona Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive. When they arrived on scene, they said there was black smoke coming from a unit, but they couldn't see any visible flames.

Officials said there were people inside the building, but no one was in the unit where the fire started. No injuries were reported. They said crews have contained the fire; however, residents are not allowed into the building yet.



One woman, who lives directly above the unit where the fire began, told News 18 she went to investigate as soon as she smelled smoke.



"The men that work here, taking care of the lawn, said 'There's a fire downstairs! You need to get out.' So then him and I ran upstairs, grabbed the kids, grabbed my bag, my phone and came back downstairs," Ruby Standifer said. "And by the time we got back downstairs from that there was there was smoke barrelling out of the house."

Other neighbors said they're just happy things weren't worse. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED: Eau Claire crews put out fire at dental clinic