Demolition on County Materials Corp. to make way for new Eau Claire event, recreation complex

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Demolition work will soon begin to make way for the new Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex.

Recently, crews started putting up fencing around the County Materials site on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire, along with removing potential contaminants from buildings. Demolition is set to start Monday, Sept. 25.

According to a release, the County Materials Corp. retail operation will remain open throughout the demolition.

UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag, through County Materials Corp. and their family foundation, donated the 20-acre property to Blugold Real Estate Foundation in August 2014.

WATCH: Fly through of Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center

News 18 previously reported the event center will be 130,000 square feet and will seat between 4,500 to 5,000 people for UW-Eau Claire athletics, concerts and conventions.

Project leaders are also developing the 150,000 square foot recreation center. It will house a sports medicine clinic, fitness center, gymnastics natatorium and swimming pool. The complex will also host a 100-unit student housing building, and there has been discussion about adding a hotel to the complex.

In early June, the event center received $400,000 in grant money from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help with project cleanup efforts. Shortly after, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded $500,000 to Eau Claire County to remove buildings and contaminants from the site.

Construction of the multi-million dollar facility is expected to begin in 2018 and finish in 2021.