Eau Claire veterans' event serves men and women for first time

A local organization is serving those who served our country in a unique way.

The All Veterans Stand Down in Eau Claire Thursday gave back to local veterans by providing more than 30 vendors from the Chippewa Valley. Vets could get free haircuts, medical and dental advice and free items such as reading glasses, soap, health bags and food. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 53 has put on similar events in the past for female vets, but this is the first for men and women. The event chair was happy to see the veterans being served.

" I think that people are getting what they need, I think that the veterans are in need are saying something, I think that's the hardest part, to not have that pride to say, I need something and I think that we've been successful in that today," said Aimee Korger, the chairman of the All Veterans Stand Down.

Over 150 veterans showed up for Veterans Stand Down.