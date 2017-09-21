Chippewa Falls woman gives back to hospital patients and families

Altoona (WQOW) - An Altoona business put profits on the back burner Thursday, instead focusing on helping children and their families during what can be the darkest of times.



Dillon Kraft is a little girl with big medical issues.



Kraft was born with a condition called Mitochondrial Disorder, meaning her cells don't get energy the way they should, her mom Elizabeth Kraft said.



"So when she gets sick with like a cold or something like that, she has a hard time keeping her baseline up, so if she has a cold and also has to repair her body, she usually really struggles to do that, so we're often in the hospital for things like that," Elizabeth said.



She and her family have gotten help and needed supplies along the way, making their hospital stays more manageable. So, now Elizabeth, and some fellow sewing friends spent Thursday at Stitch Supply in Altoona making 26 bags, which they'll stuff with necessities like clothing and shower supplies.



"It's just nice when you're in the hospital, sometimes the only 5 minutes that you have that doesn't feel like you're in the hospital, is when you go take a shower, or find something that's for you that's unexpected," Elizabeth said.



The employees at Stitch Supply reap what they sow, by putting as much pride in helping others as their bottom line.



"Through the shop, we've really gotten to know the customers, you know I feel funny even saying just customers, because we get together on so many nights," said Leslie Lyons. "It's really kind of a community, especially when we hear of somebody with a project like this we would love to help them out."



They stitch, so the little ones with big needs will find comfort in knowing, they're never alone.



Staff at Stitch Supply says they are always for ways to give back. If you have a cause, or want to volunteer to help out, you can contact them here.