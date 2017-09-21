Rep. Ron Kind tours CVTC Gateway Manufacturing Campus

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI-03) toured CVTC's manufacturing campus Thursday to speak with students and faculty about the important role manufacturing plays in Wisconsin.

In particular, Rep. Kind praised the Manufacturing Outreach Center which helps local businesses, large and small, stay competitive on a global level.

With the deadline for the GOP healthcare bill which would repeal and replace Obamacare looming, News 18 asked the congressman for his take. He said the Senate should be focusing on what is working, and fix what isn't.

"This idea of scrapping an entire system and going with something completely untested, with not one hearing, with no vetting, with no serious discussion, they have no idea what the long term implications of this will be. I'm afraid I'm going to drive up premium costs, it's going to result in more people becoming uninsured and making it more expensive for businesses to afford healthcare, which will leave them less competitive in the global community," Rep. Kind said.

The congressman said the Senate's priority should be reducing the number of uninsured and making sure all Americans have access to affordable healthcare.

The deadline for the GOP healthcare bill is September 30.