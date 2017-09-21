Overdose death leads to charges against Eau Claire man - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Overdose death leads to charges against Eau Claire man

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jariel Riley Jariel Riley
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

An Eau Claire man faces charges connected to the drug overdose death of a woman in Eau Claire last December.

Jariel Riley is accused of supplying heroin to 28-year old Antoinette Allen, of Cornell. She was found not breathing at a home on Lexington Boulevard, and died after being taken to the hospital. An autopsy showed she had a toxic level of fentanyl and a metabolite of heroin in her system. Police say a search of Allen's Facebook page showed a conversation with Riley in which he appears to set up a meeting to supply her with cocaine and possibly heroin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.