Overdose death leads to charges against Eau Claire man

An Eau Claire man faces charges connected to the drug overdose death of a woman in Eau Claire last December.

Jariel Riley is accused of supplying heroin to 28-year old Antoinette Allen, of Cornell. She was found not breathing at a home on Lexington Boulevard, and died after being taken to the hospital. An autopsy showed she had a toxic level of fentanyl and a metabolite of heroin in her system. Police say a search of Allen's Facebook page showed a conversation with Riley in which he appears to set up a meeting to supply her with cocaine and possibly heroin.