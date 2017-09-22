MUST SEE: Kids ride to surgeries in style

(WQOW) -- Some young patients in San Diego will be riding to surgery, in style!
A local children's hospital started a new program that uses remote-control cars to take kids to operating rooms. The children can choose between three high-end cars, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes, or a BMW. The goal of the program is to make surgeries a little less scary and a little more fun.
