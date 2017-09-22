Adopt-A-Pet: Marley

Meet our Pet of the Day: Marley!

Marley is an American Staffordshire Terrier. He's a super kind and gentle dog. However, Marley will need to be neutered before he goes home with you. He was surrendered to the shelter because his previous owner just became too busy to care for him. He does have some separation anxiety, and is known to bark a lot while you're away. Marley also has a lot of energy so he'll need a yard to run around in, and an owner willing to exercise him daily.

If you're interested in Marley, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.