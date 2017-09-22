9/22: 61st Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day

Eau Claire (Kiwanis Club of E.C.) -- A special and delicious fundraiser is coming up this weekend already, and Daybreak has the details.

It's the 61st Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day, and it's set for Saturday, September 23 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Memorial High School.

The all-you-care-to eat meal includes pancakes, sausages, applesauce, bananas, orange juice, coffee, and milk. Carry outs are available. Again this year, in collaboration with the Clear Water Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire, a silent auction of valuable items donated to Kiwanis will be conducted at the event.

Ticket prices at the door are $8.00 (adults) and $5.00 children (under 12 years). All proceeds from the annual fundraiser are returned to service projects in the Eau Claire area. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum in Carson Park.