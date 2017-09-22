Man seriously injured in two-vehicle vs. deer crash in Tomah

Tomah, WI (WXOW) - A Florida driver has serious injuries when his van is hit by a deer that had just been struck by another vehicle.

It happened between Tomah and Warrens on County Highway O near Briarwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle headed north on County O and hit a deer. The deer then flew into the windshield of a southbound van driven by 69-year-old Samuel Garcia of Hialeah, Florida.

Once removed from the van, he was flown by Med-Link Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the van, Jose Diaz, 48, of Chicago, was not injured.

The two people in the vehicle, who originally struck the deer, Eric K. Vaughn, 57, and Lyndarae Vaughn, 57, were not injured according to Monroe County.

The Warrens Fire Department, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Rescue, Tomah Area Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.