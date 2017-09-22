Wisconsin creating elections security team, plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin elections officials are putting together a formal security plan in advance of next fall's election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to work together with federal, state and local elections officials on the plan to prevent any security breaches. The move comes as federal investigators, and the Senate Judiciary Committee, investigate Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Wisconsin election officials have repeatedly said there were no indications that state elections had been tampered with last year.

Wisconsin Elections Commission assistant administrator Meagan McCord Wolfe says the state is creating the security planning team to prepare for 2018 and in response to the ongoing national conversation about election security.

A draft is expected to be done in December with a final plan to be done in early 2018.

