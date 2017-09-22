Wisconsin Elections Commission to discuss Trump data request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to discuss whether it will respond to a series of election policy questions posed by President Donald Trump's task force investigating voter fraud.

Wisconsin elections officials have not yet answered seven questions the presidential commission sent in June. Wisconsin has also not yet turned over any of the publicly available voter data that Trump's commission asked for.

The Elections Commission told Trump's task force in July that it would only provide the voter information once the $12,500 fee is paid. Wisconsin's top elections official Michael Haas says even though Trump's commission indicated it would pay the fee, it has not yet so the information hasn't been sent.

The state Elections Commission planned to discuss the issue at its meeting Tuesday.

