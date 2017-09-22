ALERT: Heat Advisory for Friday afternoon

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Eau Claire's first Heat Advisory since 2013 will take effect at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and expire at 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists said the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will produce heat indices between 95 and 100 degrees, especially between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon will be hot too with heat indices in the lower to middle 90s.

Take proper precautions to beat the heat! Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in a cool location, and check on those more susceptible to heat, including the elderly, young children, and pets. In Friday afternoon's conditions, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur quickly!

