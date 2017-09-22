St. Cloud considers raising tobacco purchase age

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- St. Cloud could be the next city to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, a move the mayor doesn't support.

The City Council is expected to set a date for a public hearing on the matter at its meeting Monday.

State law prohibits the sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products to anyone under the age of 18. Edina adopted an ordinance raising the age to 21 last May.

WJON reports St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says he doesn't support the measure for a variety of reasons. Kleis says it would only prevent people ages 18 to 21 from buying tobacco not, using it. He also thinks it's a state issue, not a local one.