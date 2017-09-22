Democrat Vinehout to announce run for governor - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Democrat Vinehout to announce run for governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout plans to announce she is running for governor on Monday.

An email sent from one of her supporters urging attendance at her campaign kickoff event in Black River Falls spilled the news Friday.

Vinehout joins six other declared Democratic candidates who are vying for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker in next year's election. Walker is expected to formally jump into the race in early November.

Vinehout has been in the state Senate since 2007 and also ran for governor during the Walker recall in 2012.

Democrats already in the race include state Superintendent Tony Evers, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, state Rep. Dana Wachs, political activist Mike McCabe and recent Stanford University graduate Bob Harlow.

