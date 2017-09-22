Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge

A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the "America's Got Talent" crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition Wednesday

A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the "America's Got Talent" crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition Wednesday

Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula

Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula

Authorities are sending an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to hurricane-battered Florida to help with search-and-rescue operations

Authorities are sending an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to hurricane-battered Florida to help with search-and-rescue operations

The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.

The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.

President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nation

President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nation

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico

The U.S. Forest Service and Idaho have forged agreements for logging and restoration projects on federal land in what officials say could become a template for other Western states to create jobs and reduce the severity of wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service and Idaho have forged agreements for logging and restoration projects on federal land in what officials say could become a template for other Western states to create jobs and reduce the...

Authorities say they have arrested a woman who pointed a gun at employees inside the Kardashian-owned DASH boutique in West Hollywood and later threatened reporters with a machete.

Authorities say they have arrested a woman who pointed a gun at employees inside the Kardashian-owned DASH boutique in West Hollywood and later threatened reporters with a machete.

They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.

They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.

AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.

AP FACT CHECK: Considering all the arguments, TV host Jimmy Kimmel's take on the Republican health care bill is harder to refute.

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico.

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico.

Attorneys for Texas are asking a federal appeals court in New Orleans to let the state's law banning "sanctuary cities" take effect.

Attorneys for Texas are asking a federal appeals court in New Orleans to let the state's law banning "sanctuary cities" take effect.

Puerto Rico was already on the edge before Hurricane Maria, reeling from a decade-long, downward economic spiral that was far deeper than the Great Recession on the mainland.

Puerto Rico was already on the edge before Hurricane Maria, reeling from a decade-long, downward economic spiral that was far deeper than the Great Recession on the mainland.

The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities.

The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities.

Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million Americans.

Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million...

NEW YORK (AP) - Would you be OK with letting a stranger into your house for the sake of convenience?

Walmart is testing the idea with a new service that lets a delivery person walk into your home when you're not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge.

"This may not be for everyone," wrote Sloan Eddleston, Walmart's head of e-commerce strategy, in a blog post Friday; "but we want to offer customers the opportunity to participate in tests today and help us shape what commerce will look like in the future."

The retailer said it is trying out the service with a small group of tech-savvy Walmart.com shoppers in California's Silicon Valley who have internet-connected locks. The delivery person is given a one-time code to open the door and customers get an alert on their smartphones when someone enters. If they have cameras set up in the home, customers can watch as their orders are dropped off.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and other brick-and-mortar retailers have been working to make online orders easier for shoppers as they face increasing competition with online retail giant Amazon. Walmart, for example, recently teamed up with Google to offer voice-activated shopping on the tech company's devices.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart said the in-home delivery service is aimed at busy families that don't have time to stop at a store or unpack their groceries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.