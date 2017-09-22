Americans turn to Merriam-Webster for "dotard" definition

(CNN) - An insult from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent searches on Merriam-Webster's site through the roof.

Furious over President Donald Trump's speech to the U.N., Kim issued a statement calling him a "dotard". That left plenty of people wondering: what is that?

According to Merriam-Webster, it refers to a "state of period of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise." Dotard may have fallen out of favor in recent centuries, but it was one of Shakespeare's favorite insults. He used it in "Taming of the Shrew" and "Much Ado About Nothing".

Kim's statement was in Korean and "dotard" was the English word selected by the country's state news agency. The literal translation of the Korean term he used is "old lunatic."