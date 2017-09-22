White House could replace travel ban with country-specific restrictions

(CNN) - The Trump administration plans to unveil more specific restrictions on travelers from certain countries. It's a roll-out that would serve as a replacement of the president's controversial travel ban.

The restrictions would cover a range of options, anything from a complete ban on travel into the U.S. to new guidelines for certain countries' citizens to get visas.

The new rules would replace the over-arching ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority nations. Since President Trump announced the ban early in his term, it's legality has been challenged by federal courts. The most recent modification was under a 90-day review, which expires on Sunday.

It has barred foreign nationals from six countries, who don't have relationships to those in the U.S., from entering. Word of the new restrictions comes from a senior administration official.

The White House has not yet officially confirmed the new measure.