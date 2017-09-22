Chippewa Falls police report rash of thefts from cars

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A rash of thefts from vehicles have been hitting Chippewa Falls, and local law enforcement wants you to be safe.

Chippewa Falls police said over the past couple of weeks, more than 30 vehicles have been broken into on the south side of the city. Police said the thieves have been able to steal valuable items and cash due to vehicles being unlocked.

None of the vehicles were damaged. Police said intervention is the key to keeping your property safe.

"We have two simple things to remember: keep your valuables out of your vehicles and lock your doors. Most people are going to take the easiest opportunity, and if they got to work for it, they're just going to pass it over and go to the next opportunity," said Drew Zehm, an investigator for the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Chippewa Falls officers want you to be on the look out for any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, and call 911 if you see anything.