Gov. Walker visits Chippewa Falls Middle School to tout state budget

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - With a state budget finally in the bank, Gov. Scott Walker is back on the road to show local schools what the budget means to them.

On Friday morning, the governor paid a visit to the Chippewa Falls Middle School to speak to students about what he says is an "all-time high for education investment."

Over the next two years, $11.5 billion will be going to Wisconsin public schools.

On Wednesday, Gov. Walker signed a $76 billion budget, also an historically high spending number. It wasn't long before several Democratic senators came out against the budget and its investment in public schools.

Sen. Chris Larson (D-WI) issued a statement saying:

"This budget marks the second lowest percentage of state general spending on education of the last 12 budgets."

Gov. Walker responded Friday, saying those criticizing are also those who voted to cut funding to K-12 education back in 2009, and the money allocated this year is enough.

"The irony is the Department of Public Instruction asked for this amount. They asked for $200 per student the first year, $204 the second year. Dr. Tony Evers, who's the head of the Department of Public Instruction, said it was a pro-kid budget in February when I introduced it and applauded us for making that commitment," Walker said. "Now, he says something different, maybe that's because he's running for a different office. But, at the time, he applauded us for putting in the per-pupil amount that that agency requested."

Now that the budget is signed, News 18 asked Walker about his run for re-election. He said November 6 is one year out from the election, which could be a good time to formally announce his run.

RELATED: Gov. Walker issues 99 budget vetoes, including Tainter Lake pilot program