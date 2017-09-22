First day of fall brings warm temps to the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - For the first day of fall, it seemed like summer with warm temperatures hitting the Chippewa Valley.

People embraced the warm temperatures on Friday, whether it was eating outside, playing on the swings, watching some ducks or going for a walk. The warm temps will be around for the weekend.

RELATED: ALERT: Heat Advisory for Friday afternoon

It wasn't all fun and games though; some used the heat to work. The UW-Eau Claire Dance Team washed cars in the Micon Cinemas parking lot. Team members said they were raising money to travel to nationals in Florida, which will be held in January 2018.