Eau Claire looks to replace aging playground at Carson Park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new place for monkeying around could be sliding through one Eau Claire park.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26's Eau Claire City Council meeting, members will vote on whether to purchase new playground equipment at Carson Park. The city said the equipment is close to 20 years old.

The new park is expected to have similar features; part of it will be tailored specifically to kids ages 2 through 5, with other sections designed with older ages in mind.

The city said all of it will be easily accessible to everyone with 17 handicap accessible ramps.

If approved, work would begin on the $480,000 project in the fall of 2017.