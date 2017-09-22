Bloomer business owner to bid on two Gordy's Market locations

Chippewa County (WQOW) - On Wednesday, the fourth and final Gordy's Market location in Eau Claire closed up shop.



The remaining Gordy's locations, as many as 23 of them, are up for auction Monday. Friday, News 18 spoke with one of the potential bidders.



Pat Shadick has owned Shadick's Price Rite in Bloomer for more than 30 years. Now, he's hoping to fill a demand.



"I put an offer in on the Chetek location and the Cornell location," Shadick said.



His business in Bloomer is the only grocery store in town, so he knows how some people in cities like Cornell would feel without a place to shop.



"We've been here 30-35 years, and the supports been great," Shadick said. "I've always thought, what if we wouldn't have been here, what would have happened? A lot of people can't travel out of town."



He said that business is at least in part, because people can't find what they're looking for at Gordy's locations still open.



"We've had people coming up here from Chippewa," he said.



So now, he's one of the active bidders, the first to come out in public and say so. He told News 18 that community support has always been his priority. He hopes to bring the family touch to Cornell and Chetek, if the price is right.



"We had a lot of people on Facebook, calling us, begging us to come to those locations, and I kind of brushed it off at first," Shadick said. "As it got worse and worse and worse, and with our business picking up so much over the last three, four, five months, I thought well, maybe I'll take a look at it."



The remaining Gordy's locations will be auctioned off September 25. Following that is a court hearing, because a Chippewa County judge needs to approve the sales.