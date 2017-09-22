Eau Claire man charged for stealing thousands from former landlord

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with stealing thousands from his former landlord's home.

Joseph Fischer is charged with three counts of felony burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, Fischer was caught on surveillance camera entering the bedroom of his former landlord and stealing thousands of dollars in cash.

The landlord told police he installed the camera after a theft in July and captured Fischer on camera on September 3rd. He told police Fischer was a former tenant who he evicted for not paying rent.

When questioned by police, Fischer denied stealing the money, even after police showed him the surveillance video.

Fischer had his initial appearance Friday.