Three men charged with using stolen credit cards at Eau Claire Menards

By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Three out-of-state men face felony charges after police said they bought high-value gift cards at Menards with stolen credit cards. 

D'Angelo Henderson and Kartier Howard-Hairston, both from Detroit, along with Dray Reed of West Virginia are all charged with misappropriating ID to obtain money, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Menards Loss Prevention contacted police saying three people were in the store buying $900 worth of gift cards with credit cards they believed were stolen. 

When police pulled the men over, they found an envelope with a large amount of stolen credit cards in the drivers side door. 

The investigation found at least $2,700 worth of gift cards were bought from Menards over several different occasions. A preliminary total of all fraudulent transactions involving the three men is totaled at $7,837.14  

Reed is due back in court on September 26th for a preliminary hearing. Howard-Hairston has a hearing scheduled for November 1st. Henderson had his initial appearance Friday. 

