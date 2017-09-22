WI deer, turkey hunters no longer need to tag kills

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Now that Governor Scott Walker has signed the state budget, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is rolling out some new rules regarding hunting -- effective immediately.



DNR officials told News 18 under the new budget law, deer and turkey hunters are no longer required to tag their kills. They said hunters still need the proper licenses and still have to register their harvests, so wildlife officials can keep tracking population numbers.



They hope the new rules will make this hunting season simpler.



"Kind of take, one less responsibility off of the hunters, but still provide us the tools that we need to properly manage our resources," DNR Chief Warden Todd Schaller said.



The Chief Warden also said Canadian goose hunters are not required to tag or register their kills. Officials said they have other ways to track those numbers.