Sports Overtime - Friday

HS FOOTBALL
Big Rivers
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 43
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 6
Old Abes: 4-0 (6-0), Huskies: 0-4 (0-6)
RICE LAKE 16
HUDSON 26
Warriors: 3-1 (4-1), Raiders: 3-1 (4-2)
MENOMONIE 49
SUPERIOR 28
Mustangs: 4-0 (6-0), Superior: 0-4 (2-4)
CHIPPEWA FALLS 21
RIVER FALLS 14
Cardinals: 2-2 (3-3), Wildcats: 0-4 (0-6)
Cloverbelt
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 18
COLBY 12 F-OT
Isaac Michels: Game Winning TD
Ramblers: 4-1 (5-1), Hornets: 3-2 (4-2)
ALTOONA 14
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD 6
Railroaders: 2-4 (2-4), Thunder: 1-4 (1-5)
SPENCER/COLUMBUS 51
CADOTT 24
Rockets: 5-1 (5-1), Hornets: 2-4 (2-4)
STANLEY-BOYD 41
NEILLSVILLE/GRANTON 0
Orioles: 5-0 (6-0), NG: 0-5 (1-5)
Dunn-St. Croix
SPRING VALLEY 19
DURAND 12
Cardinals: 4-0 (6-0), Panthers: 2-1 (3-3)
ELK MOUND 48
MONDOVI 34
Mounders: 3-0 (4-2), Buffaloes: 1-3 (2-4)
GLENWOOD CITY 67
BOYCEVILLE 0
Hilltoppers: 4-2 (2-2), Bulldogs: 0-3 (1-5)
Heart O'North
LADYSMITH 6
BLOOMER 54
Lumberjacks: 0-4 (2-4), Blackhawks: 4-0 (6-0)
CUMBERLAND 54
BARRON 14
Beavers: 3-1 (4-2), Bears: 0-4 (0-6)
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 36
HAYWARD 14
Bulldogs: 2-2 (4-2), Hurricanes: 2-2 (2-4)
NORTHWESTERN 35
SPOONER 0
Tigers: 3-1 (4-2), Railroaders: 2-2 (3-3)
Dairyland
BLAIR-TAYLOR 14
ELEVA-STRUM 44
Wildcats: 0-3 (0-6), Cardinals: 1-3 (1-5)
AUGUSTA 0
MELROSE-MINDORO 49
Beavers: 1-3 (3-3), Mustangs: 3-0 (5-1)
WHITEHALL 0
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON 34
Vikings: 2-2 (3-3), Indees: 3-0 (6-0)
Middle Border
ELLSWORTH 31
BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 13
Lakeland
LUCK 68
NEW AUBURN 0
LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL 24
ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY 26
Cloverwood
ASSUMPTION 22
GILMAN 6
OWEN-WITHEE 14
THORP 12
Non-Conference
FALL CREEK 35
COLFAX 22
Crickets: 3-3, Vikings: 1-5
BOYS HS SOCCER
Non-Conference
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL
BAY PORT
CHIPPEWA FALLS 0
GREEN BAY PREBLE 6
