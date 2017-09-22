Sports Overtime - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Sports Overtime - Friday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
HS FOOTBALL
Big Rivers

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   43
EAU CLAIRE NORTH   6
Old Abes: 4-0 (6-0), Huskies: 0-4 (0-6)

RICE LAKE   16
HUDSON   26
Warriors: 3-1 (4-1), Raiders: 3-1 (4-2)

MENOMONIE   49
SUPERIOR   28
Mustangs: 4-0 (6-0), Superior: 0-4 (2-4)

CHIPPEWA FALLS   21
RIVER FALLS   14
Cardinals: 2-2 (3-3), Wildcats: 0-4 (0-6)

Cloverbelt

EAU CLAIRE REGIS   18
COLBY   12                        F-OT
Isaac Michels: Game Winning TD
Ramblers: 4-1 (5-1), Hornets: 3-2 (4-2)

ALTOONA   14
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD   6
Railroaders: 2-4 (2-4), Thunder: 1-4 (1-5)

SPENCER/COLUMBUS   51
CADOTT   24
Rockets: 5-1 (5-1), Hornets: 2-4 (2-4)

STANLEY-BOYD   41
NEILLSVILLE/GRANTON   0
Orioles: 5-0 (6-0), NG: 0-5 (1-5)

Dunn-St. Croix 

SPRING VALLEY   19
DURAND   12
Cardinals: 4-0 (6-0), Panthers: 2-1 (3-3)

ELK MOUND   48
MONDOVI   34
Mounders: 3-0 (4-2), Buffaloes: 1-3 (2-4)

GLENWOOD CITY   67
BOYCEVILLE   0
Hilltoppers: 4-2 (2-2), Bulldogs: 0-3 (1-5)

Heart O'North

LADYSMITH   6
BLOOMER   54
Lumberjacks: 0-4 (2-4), Blackhawks: 4-0 (6-0)

CUMBERLAND   54
BARRON   14
Beavers: 3-1 (4-2), Bears: 0-4 (0-6)

CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   36
HAYWARD   14
Bulldogs: 2-2 (4-2), Hurricanes: 2-2 (2-4)

NORTHWESTERN   35
SPOONER   0
Tigers: 3-1 (4-2), Railroaders: 2-2 (3-3)

Dairyland

BLAIR-TAYLOR   14
ELEVA-STRUM   44
Wildcats: 0-3 (0-6), Cardinals: 1-3 (1-5)

AUGUSTA   0
MELROSE-MINDORO   49
Beavers: 1-3 (3-3), Mustangs: 3-0 (5-1)

WHITEHALL   0
INDEPENDENCE/GILMANTON   34
Vikings: 2-2 (3-3), Indees: 3-0 (6-0)

Middle Border

ELLSWORTH   31
BALDWIN-WOODVILLE   13

Lakeland

LUCK   68
NEW AUBURN   0

LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL   24
ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY   26

Cloverwood

ASSUMPTION   22
GILMAN   6

OWEN-WITHEE   14
THORP   12

Non-Conference

FALL CREEK   35
COLFAX   22
Crickets: 3-3, Vikings: 1-5

BOYS HS SOCCER
Non-Conference

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   
BAY PORT   

CHIPPEWA FALLS   0
GREEN BAY PREBLE   6

