Eau Claire's 26th annual 'Heart Walk' honors survivors

Hundreds gathered at Carson Park in Eau Claire on Saturday to participate in the 26th annual Heart Walk for the American Heart Association.

Six-hundred individuals were expected to walk in either the one or three mile routes to raise money, and awareness, for cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Those wearing red or white hats represented survivors; white hats were for those who survived a stroke and red hats for those who survived a heart attack.

"On February 10, 2004, [a doctor] wrecked my sternum in half and fixed the plumbing in my chest and did a great job," said heart attack survivor, Bill Cunningham of Eau Claire. "I am here today. This is our sixth year doing the heart walk. We're grateful to be here. We have a new chance to rewrite our autobiography."

Event organizers set a goal to raise $75,000 and local hospitals contributed a great amount to the cause.