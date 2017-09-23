Annual 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' fundraises for a cure

A walk was hosted in Eau Claire on Saturday to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's disease.

For more than two decades, the Walk to End Alzheimer's has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. This year, organizers are hoping to reach a $130,000 goal. The one mile walk led participants who have, care for, or know someone who suffers or has suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

"I lost my grandmother to this disease. I lost my father to this disease, and when I started working in the memory care field, at Azura Memory Care, I knew I had to give back in a certain way," said Paula Gibson, chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Chippewa Valley. "And so, the walk allowed me to do that. It helps me feel connected to a cure and like we're moving forward."

Organizers say "every quarter gets us closer to a cure." There are no survivors of this disease, but the walk will continue to try and change that.

Refer here for details on how to donate to the cause.