Eau Claire celebrates its diverse history at 29th International Fall Festival

People looking for a taste of other cultures didn't have to go any further than downtown Eau Claire Saturday.

The 29th annual International Fall Festival was held on South Barstow Street and hundreds of people came to enjoy music, animals, food and more. The event cerebrates the diverse cultural heritage of West Central Wisconsin.



More than 100 different ethnic foods and craft vendors where available at downtown's largest free street festival.

“That is our thing, opening up our hearts. Giving back to the community. Working with volunteering, and really raising awareness for what is going on in our community, and working together,” local vendor Shantel Kristian told News 18.

Organizers said the festival just continues to get bigger and better each year.