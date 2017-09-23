Amazon's hit TV show 'Fireball Run' kicks off in Eau Claire

The adventure began Saturday in Eau Claire. Phoenix Park played host to the start of the 11th season of the Fireball Run, a TV series on Amazon.



Forty rally teams gathered early in the morning to prepare for their first mission. This was just the start of the 2,000 mile race. Every competition day begins with trivia clues. If solved correctly, the answer points teams to a location where they participate in different challenges.

All of the competitors are industry leaders or celebrities. The show gives each team, and the viewing audience, an opportunity to explore communities they have never experienced before. It is also an opportunity for Eau Claire to show the world what it has to offer.

“It's definitely a very important role to have us be here, and kick off from Eau Claire, and just being here," Ivan Ellis, host of the show, told News 18. "This is my second time being out here. It's obvious why it was the destination of choice for the start line, because it is so beautiful, so much green space, you guys have a lot of history."

The show uses its popularity to help aid in the effort to find missing children, partnering with the Childcare's Rescue Network. Since the launch of the show, more than 50 children have been recovered. The teams leave Eau Claire Sunday morning for their next destination -- Rochester, Minnesota.