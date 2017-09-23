College Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   0
GEORGE FOX (OR.)   44
Blugolds: 1-2, Bruins: 2-1

TRINITY BIBLE   
UW-STOUT        CANCELED
Blue Devils: 1-1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC/CCIW Crossover Tournament

NORTH PARK   3
UW-STOUT   2

ELMHURST   3
UW-STOUT   0
Blue Devils: 5-10

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Non-Conference

UW-STOUT   1
VITERBO   0
Blue Devils: 2-4-1

