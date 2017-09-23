HS Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
HS VOLLEYBALL
River Falls Invitational

ST. CROIX LUTHERAN   0
EAU CLAIRE NORTH   2

HASTINGS (MN.)   0
ALTOONA   2

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE   0
CLAYTON   2

WOODBURY   0
RIVER FALLS   2

Medford Invitational

BLOOMER   2
MEDFORD   1

BLOOMER   2
STANLEY-BOYD   1

BLOOMER   2
GILMAN   0
Blackhawks win Tournament

Heidi Zosel Invitational

First Place Match:
HUDSON   2
LUCK   0

Third Place Match:
CUMBERLAND   2
NORTHWESTERN   0

Fifth Place Match:
AMERY   2
WASHBURN   1

Seventh Place Match:
DRUMMOND   2
SOLON SPRINGS   0

GIRLS HS TENNIS
Big Rivers Tournament

Team Scores:
1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   33
2. HUDSON   28
3. MENOMONIE   27
4. EAU CLAIRE NORTH   16
5. RIVER FALLS   10
6. RICE LAKE   7
7. CHIPPEWA FALLS   6

Individual Winners:
1 Singles: Sierra Auleta (ECM)
2 Singles: Isy Thapar (ECM)
3 Singles: Jordan Hagman (MHS)
4 Singles: Sophie Jonas (HUD)
1 Doubles: Owens / Wilgren (HUD)
2 Doubles: Maddi Kunta / Nick (ECM)
3 Doubles: Lewis / Johnson (HUD)

GIRLS HS SWIMMING
Husky Invitational

Team Scores:
