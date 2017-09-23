HS Sports - Saturday

HS VOLLEYBALL
River Falls Invitational
ST. CROIX LUTHERAN 0
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 2
HASTINGS (MN.) 0
ALTOONA 2
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 0
CLAYTON 2
WOODBURY 0
RIVER FALLS 2
Medford Invitational
BLOOMER 2
MEDFORD 1
BLOOMER 2
STANLEY-BOYD 1
BLOOMER 2
GILMAN 0
Blackhawks win Tournament
Heidi Zosel Invitational
First Place Match:
HUDSON 2
LUCK 0
Third Place Match:
CUMBERLAND 2
NORTHWESTERN 0
Fifth Place Match:
AMERY 2
WASHBURN 1
Seventh Place Match:
DRUMMOND 2
SOLON SPRINGS 0
GIRLS HS TENNIS
Big Rivers Tournament
Team Scores:
1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 33
2. HUDSON 28
3. MENOMONIE 27
4. EAU CLAIRE NORTH 16
5. RIVER FALLS 10
6. RICE LAKE 7
7. CHIPPEWA FALLS 6
Individual Winners:
1 Singles: Sierra Auleta (ECM)
2 Singles: Isy Thapar (ECM)
3 Singles: Jordan Hagman (MHS)
4 Singles: Sophie Jonas (HUD)
1 Doubles: Owens / Wilgren (HUD)
2 Doubles: Maddi Kunta / Nick (ECM)
3 Doubles: Lewis / Johnson (HUD)
GIRLS HS SWIMMING
Husky Invitational
Team Scores:
1.
2.
3.
4.