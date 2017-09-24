Family and friends have final goodbyes to World War II soldier

Nekoosa, WI (WAOW) -- After 72 years Gelard Wifli's body was finally put to rest Saturday morning in his hometown Nekoosa.

Family, friends and the community gathered at his funeral today to say their final goodbyes to the World War II soldier.

His youngest sister Elizabeth Michel said it's a miracle that they're able to celebrate his life.

"It's unbelievable that his body was found," said Michel holding the folded American flag. "It's a blessing today."

During the church service Wipfli's great nephew read his letters that he sent to his parents while at war.

Family from all over the country came together, and some even meeting each other for the first time.

"It's a reunion and even with the circumstance it's nice seeing everyone," said Dave Barth, one of Wipfli's nephews.

Army Soldiers carried his casket to where he is buried, next to his mother and father.

After prayers were said, a folded American Flag was handed off to Wipfli's younger sister.

"He was a good young man," she said.

Family members expressed how the funeral was filled with mixed emotions.

"There's some sadness," said Barths. "But we're seeing happiness because there's closure for the family."

The family said they will continue his legacy by sharing their memories to others.