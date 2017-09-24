La Crosse woman unexpectedly reunites with longtime friend after 30 years

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Charlene Purnell lives in La Crosse with her husband and two children. A retired Army veteran, Purnell settled in the area with her family after years of service.

On Thursday, she happened to turn on News 19, and she could not believe who she saw on television. On the screen was the face of one of her closest Army friends and former roommate that she had not seen since 1988.

"Then, I saw my friend, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I know her!" Purnell said. "I was in the Army with her 30 years ago. 30 years! I thought, 'Oh my gosh.' So, I watched it again at six o'clock to make sure I wasn't crazy."

It was her friend Diane Hanna. Hanna is in La Crosse with the Small Business Administration (SBA) handing out disaster loans to people in the area impacted by summer flooding. Now living in Atlanta, Georgia, she did not expect to be reunited with her friend.

"Never in my life would I have known something like this," Hanna said. "I'm thankful that she's here and that she saw me and said, 'Let me go see.' She called the station, and this is such a blessing. Man, I can not believe it. I'm just so thankful. I'm just so thankful."

The friends made plans to catch up over the weekend. Purnell said she can not wait to show Hanna around La Crosse.

Both women agree that even without contact for 30 years, they were able to pick up right where they left off. They say that the friendships they made in the Army have lasted for life, because the entire group is like one big family.