Wisconsin Rail Safety Week comes to Eau Claire

Eau Claire did its part Sunday to contribute to Wisconsin Rail Safety Week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the railroads and Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver, along with other organizations, have partnered together to help increase awareness about railroad safety.

Carson Park played host to what organizers hope was a fun and educational train ride. The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association hosted the special train ride in honor of Wisconsin Rail Safety Week. They used their trains to teach families about the dangers of railroad crossings and tracks. The half mile ride has three stops along the way and at each stop they discuss different safety tips.

In 2016, officials said Wisconsin had two people killed and 15 people injured at railroad crossings. Earlier this month in Barron county, a woman was killed after a train struck her car.

“If a car would run over a pop can it's about the same difference as a train hitting a car, and the results are about the same," Chuck Lindwig, a conductor for the Chippewa Valley Railroad, told News 18. "If a high speed train hits a car there is very little left. It's such a foolish thing to do to try to race a train to a grade crossing, because when you lose, you lose big."

Organizers said trains hit a vehicle or person about every three hours in the United States. They hope events like these will lower that statistic.