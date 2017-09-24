Amazon's "Fireball Run" rolls out of Eau Claire to first mission

The Fireball Run cast and crew spent their final morning in Eau Claire Sunday, before rolling on to their first mission in Minnesota.

Sunday was the official start of the Fireball Run and teams were up early to pack their cars and put them in starting position.Before leaving they held a rally and ceremony, where competitors met and had a photo-op with Eau Claire's government officials.

On Saturday the teams competed in events around the city. The Eau Claire Xcelerators, a local team featuring Xcel Energy's Julie Thoney and Luke Hanson, told News 18 they think this race will have a positive impact on the local economy now and in the future.

“This race is such a fantastic opportunity for the entire Chippewa Valley and Eau Claire as a community, and for myself and my partner in this adventure," Thoney explained to News 18.

After leaving Rochester, the Xcelerators and the rest of the Fireball Run crew will head for Dubuque, Iowa.