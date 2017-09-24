Eau Claire's 'Youth in Government' program back in session

For 22 years, the Eau Claire YMCA has offered students a chance to educate themselves in government.

The David Duax YMCA Youth in Government program is a mock program for high school students who have interests in legislative, judicial, or political media practices. The program's goal is to cultivate active citizens by engaging students with their peers.

"Well, 'Youth in Government' taught me how to advocate not only for myself, but now others. And I think that's an important thing that students can take from every day life," said Retta Isaacson, a member. "And it's really awesome to see that, like that's transformed how I behave and I like to see that from other students too. It is amazing."

Each year, hundreds of students throughout Wisconsin participate in the program, which caps off in a statewide event at the capital in Madison in February.