Officials identify motorcyclist hurt in Pierce Co. crash

Pierce County (WQOW) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist is seriously hurt after crashing his bike in Pierce County over the weekend.



According to the State Patrol, John Willard Cooke, of New Richmond, lost control of his bike on County Highway 'O' near Ellsworth at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials waited until Sunday evening to identify Cooke, because they were waiting to release his name until his family could be notified.



They said Cooke, 60, was "critically injured" in the crash and airlifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in Minnesota. No word on his condition Sunday night.



Officials said Cooke was alone at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet.