Wausau Grass Drags and Swap Meet draws thousands

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Wausau Grass Drags and Swap Meet wrapped up on Sunday.

Snowmobiles and other vehicles drag-raced all weekend on dirt tracks during the event. Racing enthusiasts came from across the Midwest to attend the races - known to many as the kickoff to snowmobiling season. For some, the event was a longstanding tradition.

"It's great. Racing you get to spend an lot of time with family. You put a lot of work into it. And all the time you spend with family is the best part of it," said Jeff Neuman, who said he competed in the races for nearly 30 years.

According to event organizers, thousands of people attended this weekend's event. Organizers said the it is the largest snowmobile swap meet in Wisconsin.