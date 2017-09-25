Digging Deeper: Retail jobs in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With several closed stores within the last year, it might seem like the retail industry is suffering in Eau Claire, but local job experts said that's not the case.

"It's certainly never good for anyone losing a job, but the good news is the job market here is so robust right now, and there's so many openings," said Scott Hodek, the acting chief of office of economic advisers at the Wisconsin Job Center.

On Monday, Sept. 25, News 18 is digging deeper into the local retail industry to find out what the future holds for some retail workers in Eau Claire.