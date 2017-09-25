Walker names former legislator as DNR secretary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has selected a former legislator to run the state Department of Natural Resources.

Walker's office announced Monday that he has chosen former Republican state Rep. Dan Meyer to serve as DNR secretary. He replaces Cathy Stepp, who resigned in August to take a position in President Donald Trump's administration.

Meyer represented the 34th Assembly District in far northern Wisconsin from 2001 until 2013. He also has served as mayor of Eagle River and as the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce's executive director.

Walker said in a news release that Meyer understands the balance between protecting natural resources and supporting the economy. Meyer said in the release that he will work to protect Wisconsin's natural resources so they remain a source of recreation, economic growth and natural history.