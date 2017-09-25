Eau Claire crews respond to house fire on Germania Street

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are on scene of a house fire on the 500 block of Germania Street in Eau Claire.

According to a tweet from the Eau Claire Police Department, traffic is blocked off between Putnam and Farwell streets.

FD/PD crews worked hard thru the thunderstorm. Fire extinguished. Germania St will be blocked until FD clears. Fire is under investigation. — Eau Claire Fire Dept (@EauClaireFire) September 25, 2017

Officers on scene of a house fire on 500 block of Germania St. @EauClaireFire is en route. Street closed between Putnam and Farwell St. — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) September 25, 2017