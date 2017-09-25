Eau Claire crews respond to house fire on Germania Street - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire crews respond to house fire on Germania Street

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are on scene of a house fire on the 500 block of Germania Street in Eau Claire.

According to a tweet from the Eau Claire Police Department, traffic is blocked off between Putnam and Farwell streets.

News 18 has a reporter on scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

