Eau Claire crews respond to house fire on Germania Street

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews are on scene of a house fire on the 500 block of Germania Street in Eau Claire.
According to a tweet from the Eau Claire Police Department, traffic is blocked off between Putnam and Farwell streets.
News 18 has a reporter on scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
FD/PD crews worked hard thru the thunderstorm. Fire extinguished. Germania St will be blocked until FD clears. Fire is under investigation.— Eau Claire Fire Dept (@EauClaireFire) September 25, 2017
Officers on scene of a house fire on 500 block of Germania St. @EauClaireFire is en route. Street closed between Putnam and Farwell St.— Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) September 25, 2017
ECFD and PD are on the scene of a working structure fire at 526 Germania St. Two hoselines flowing H2O and primary searches are underway.— Eau Claire Fire Dept (@EauClaireFire) September 25, 2017
