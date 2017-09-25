ALERT: More than 200 Xcel Energy customers without power in Eau - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

ALERT: More than 200 Xcel Energy customers without power in Eau Claire, Altoona

By Jesse Yang
Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Several people are in the dark on Monday afternoon, according to Xcel Energy's Electric Outage Map.

According to the outage map around 3:45 p.m., 116 Xcel customers in the Altoona area are impacted. The website indicates power will be restored around 5:30 p.m.

Also, 115 customers are impacted in the area of Menomonie Street in Eau Claire. The website indicates power will be restored around 6:15 p.m.

Xcel states the outages have been reported, and crews are working to restore power "as quickly and safely as possible."

