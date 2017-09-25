UW-Eau Claire professor explains latest "war of words" between U.S. & North Korea

Eau Claire (WQOW) - How should you feel about the latest back and forth threats between the United States and North Korea? The question comes after a "war of words" between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Ali Abootalebi, a professor at UW-Eau Claire, told News 18 it is likely just a "war of words" between the two countries. He said North Korea has a long record of using forceful words, but the United States has been more restrained in the past. The professor said although the back and forth could lead to further action, even a nuclear war, everyone can likely remain calm for the time being.



"I think people here in Eau Claire or elsewhere, you don't have to necessarily be so alarmed and so nervous about it, that it would impact your daily life," Abootalebi said. "I don't think you should go that route. At the same time, you should also be aware that such matters in international events can drastically change your fortune."



Abootalebi said the best thing you can do is to contact your legislator and tell them how you would like to see the country act.