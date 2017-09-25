Chippewa Falls shoe company donates $100K in footwear, food to Harvey, Irma victims

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A local shoe company is helping hundreds of hurricane victims one pair of shoe at a time.

On Monday, Mason Companies, along with its subsidiary, Figi's Companies, announced they are donating $100,000 in footwear, apparel and food items to help those who were affected by Harvey and Irma.

According to a press release, the company teamed up with Soles4Souls, an organization that facilitates the donation of shoes.

Mason Companies said it will donate 3,532 items of footwear and apparel to affected areas in the south. Figi's Companies is sending 1,500 food items to food banks in the impacted areas for distribution.

"Mason Companies and Figi's Companies have a long history of providing aide to individuals in need and feel fortunate that we are able to provide some relief to our fellow Americans," said Dan Hunt, the president and CEO of Mason Companies. "It is our hope that these gestures will bring some relief to the suffering many are experiencing due to the recent disasters."

A spokesperson told News 18 Mason Companies assisted with donating to aide in relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.